Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offering advice on retirement planning

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Potter County is holding two sessions to advise area residents on saving and planning for retirement.
The sessions, presented by Jess and Nathan Murphy of Cadaret, Grant and Co., will give advice on goal-setting, debt elimination, managing IRAs and estate planning.
Organizers are citing recent tax law changes and, “the uncertain future of Social Security,” as potential reasons to attend the event.
The two-day sessions will be held at the following dates and times at the Potter County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension:
- Jan. 24 and 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Each two-day session costs $49. Guests of the registered attendee can attend for free.
Advance registration is required and can be completed at (806) 373-0713.
