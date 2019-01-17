54 students compete in Potter County Spelling Bee

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Carver Elementary Academy hosted the Potter County Spelling Bee today, where 54 students competed in hopes of going to the regional spelling bee.
Each student was required to win their school spelling bee in order to qualify for the Potter County Spelling Bee.
Participants ranged between third and eighth grade.
The participants were given a list of words that would be asked during the spelling bee beforehand and used their own technique by memorizing, sounding out or learning parts of words.
“Each day, me and my dad we practiced really hard," said fourth-grader Hudson Schaffer. "We would write down the word. Each day we would go over every single word and the new words that I would learn every single day.”
“Well, sometimes I think of the most common spelling rule that I come up with,” said sixth-grader Bakhdawar Nazim Parvaz.
Although some of the students were nervous, many of them were excited to participate in the competition.
After 17 rounds of spelling, eighth-grader Angelina Nguyen will be representing Potter County in the regional spelling bee in March.
