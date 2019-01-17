Police investigate treatment of child caught on camera at Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police investigators are looking into a situation that happened at My Little Playhouse Learning Center on 50th Street.
The video began to make its rounds on social media today. It shows what appears to be a child being mistreated by a daycare employee.
Lubbock Police say the video was actually recorded at a previous date, and say the case remains under investigation.
Officials with My Little Playhouse Learning Center sent the following response:
The owners and Directors of My Little Playhouse Learning Center LLC were made aware of video footage posted on social media at approximately 11:45 a.m. Staff involved were fired immediately. Local authorities (LPD) has been notified and are investigating accordingly. Texas Department of Childcare Licensing has also been notified.
When a KCBD reporter was at the daycare today, many parents were seen picking up their children from the daycare.
The grandmother of the child in the video spoke to KCBD today and said she saw the video about 20 minutes before she showed up at the daycare to pick up the child.
“I was furious. My initial reaction was to come and snatch her head off her body,” said Shanna Walker, the grandmother of the child. “It’s very frightening." She says the employees there are “supposed to be people that are taking care of [the kids] that has their well being at heart. “But when you come to find out something like this is happening... I know that everyone thinks that their grandchildren are the best. But this little girl, she is the sweetest little girl that you could ever know. And she’s very quiet and very timid. So, for her to sit there and just to pull on her hair – it’s very infuriating. I mean I’m standing here right now, feeling like I’m about to boil over.”
