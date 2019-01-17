Nice Day, Less Wind

Today is looking like a much nicer day with less wind and temperatures in the 60s! Be sure to get out there and enjoy the weather because the Panhandle wind will be back with a vengeance tomorrow. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies, increasing winds and lows in the 40s.
Friday marks the return of the wind, winds will start off from the West then shift to the North, 20-30 with gusts near 50mph possible. Originally it looked mainly dry, but we MAY be tracking a line of showers as the front quickly moves through the area. Behind the front, cold air may allow some snow showers to form. Even with a little bit of precipitation in the forecast, this still mainly looks like a wind event.