Memorial service to honor Thomas Brown on February 2

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - A memorial service for Thomas Brown has been scheduled for Saturday, February 2.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Canadian High School gym.
The Facebook page Moms4Tom posted about the memorial, saying “we encourage classmates of Thomas to please join us for a day of celebration of Thomas’s life and a day to begin healing.”
Brown had been missing since November of 2016.
You can watch an interview with the lead private investigator on the case, Philip Klein, as he discusses what’s next in the investigation here.
