Memorial service to honor Thomas Brown on February 2
Thomas Brown went missing from Canadian November 2016 (Source: Penny Meek)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 11:15 AM

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - A memorial service for Thomas Brown has been scheduled for Saturday, February 2.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Canadian High School gym.

The Facebook page Moms4Tom posted about the memorial, saying “we encourage classmates of Thomas to please join us for a day of celebration of Thomas’s life and a day to begin healing.”

A memorial for Thomas Brown has been scheduled for Saturday, February 2. (Source: Moms4Tom)

On January 15, officials confirmed that human remains found in Hemphill County were those of Thomas Brown.

Brown had been missing since November of 2016.

You can watch an interview with the lead private investigator on the case, Philip Klein, as he discusses what’s next in the investigation here.

