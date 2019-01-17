Man convicted of robbing 75-year-old Amarillo woman sentenced to 60 years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Potter County jury sentenced Michael Anthony Martinez to 60 years in prison after his conviction for four crimes, including the aggravated robbery of a then-75-year-old woman in her home.
The jury convicted Martinez for robbery, aggravated robbery, debit card abuse and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility last Wednesday.
According to a release from Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims, Martinez robbed Gwendeline Pike at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2017.
Martinez tied Pike up with a belt, but Pike was able to get free and attempted to take the gun from Martinez.
Martinez then smashed Pike’s face against the floor until she reached a gun she kept in her home.
She then trained the gun on Martinez and ordered him from the home.
Martinez was arrested the following day while attempting to pass off Pike’s forged checks as his own.
While being held in jail awaiting trial, an APD officer testified that Martinez possessed a prohibited substance in the jail.
