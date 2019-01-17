Lady Sandies working to defend their title

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After being crowned 5A state champs last season the Amarillo Lady Sandies are working to get back and recreate that exact feeling.
“It was pure adrenaline, happiness, and joy. It’s like all your hard work just paid off and it’s a great feeling." said senior guard Madison Stokes.
“It was a great feeling and I said we’re getting state rings and hoodies so that’s what I was thinking about but it was great and it’s something i’ll never forget.” said senior guard Tatym Barnes.
In order to get back to the big stage this experienced squad understands it will be even tougher this year.
“Last year’s run allows us to think about the big picture and that you’ve got to continue to play good basketball because when you get to the playoffs nothing’s easy," said head coach Jeff Williams. "So we’re just trying to position ourselves to be playing the best basketball of the year and we want to grow so when it get’s playoffs we’re rocking and rolling.”
Seniors Tatym Barnes and Madison Stokes are confident in their leadership and team chemistry.
“I am a leader and I just have that ability so as a teammate I have to lift my team up and help us get there again," said Barnes. We still haven’t hit our high point and that’s what we’re working on everyday just to get better. I think the low points are what makes us better. We learn from those.”
If this year’s Amarillo high squad could be summed up in one word.
“It would be strong and for a lot of reasons actually but definitely our team chemistry and our connection on and off the court.” said Stokes.
The Lady Sandies are taking it day by day to make sure their back at state.
“We’re getting there hopefully, that’s what we’re working for!”, said Barnes.
The Lady Sandies are back in action Friday as they head to Plainview for a tough district match up.
