Giuliani: ‘I never said there was no collusion’ between Trump campaign, Russia

(CNN) - President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, allowed for the possibility that members of Trump campaign may have colluded with Russia.
Giuliani made the bombshell statement Wednesday, in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Giuliani: "I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign."
Cuomo: "Yes, you have!"
Giuliani: "No, I have not. I said the President of the United States! There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United states committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiring with the Russians to hack the DNC."
The statement contradicts at least 13 tweets from Trump that denied his campaign colluded with Russia.
Giuliani spoke after recent allegations against the president's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. A person familiar with the matter said Manafort tried to share internal polling data with a Russian associate linked to Russian intelligence and Ukrainian leaders.
It reportedly happened while Manafort worked for Trump's campaign in 2016.
