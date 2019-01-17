FSA offices to reopen for limited services during shutdown

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that many Farm Service Agency offices will temporarily reopen soon to perform limited services for farmers and ranchers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recalled around 2,500 FSA employees to return to open offices on January 17, January 18 and January 22 during normal business hours. The offices will, however, be closed on January 21 in observance of the federal Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
FSA staff will be available during these dates to assist agricultural producers with existing farm loans and ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the IRS deadline.
“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriation bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” said Secretary Perdue.
Staff will be available in person during this three-day window as well as over the phone. Producers can begin contacting staff by Thursday, January 17.
Although January 15 was the original deadline for producer to apply for MFP, farmers have been unable to apply since Decemeber 28 when FSA offices closed due to the lapse in federal funding.
Secretary Purdue has extended the MFP application deadline for a period of time that is equal to the number of business days FSA offices end up being closed once the government shutdown ends.
The full list of services and programs available at FSA offices, as well as more information, can be found on the USDA website.
