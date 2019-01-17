Dalhart High planning ‘life skills’ course for students

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - Dalhart High School is seeking community feedback to ensure that its students have the basic life skills necessary for adulthood.
The school’s counseling center posted on Facebook asking the public for ideas of skills to include in their day-long course.
The school plans to include ideas such as budgeting, housekeeping, sewing, study skills and more.
To contribute your ideas to the course, email Christy Dovel at christy.dovel@dalhartisd.org.
