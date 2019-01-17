Coffee Memorial rallies community around car wreck victim

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood center is asking for donations for a woman seriously injured in a car accident on Wednesday.
According to he center’s Facebook page, Brittney Flores, an Amarillo woman, has required numerous blood transfusions since being involved in the wreck, with more transfusions expected as her treatment progresses.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Hartwell Orthodontics partnered Wednesday afternoon to hold a blood drive to support efforts to continue Brittney’s treatment.
The center is asking that further donors schedule appointments to donate further to their efforts.
Appointments at Cofee Memorial can be scheduled by calling (806) 358-4563.
