Buckner announces MLB player as featured speaker for fundraiser

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Major League Baseball player Robinson Chirinos has been announced as the keynote speaker for Buckner’s major fundraiser ‘Heart of Buckner Amarillo’.
On February 5, Buckner will host it’s 4th annual Heart of Buckner Amarillo fundraising event at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
This year’s event will feature a moderation conversation with Robinson Chirino, former catcher for the Texas Rangers who signed with the Houston Astros over the off-season.
Former Amarillo Globe-News sports editor and columnist Jon Mark Beilue will moderate the event.
All proceeds from Heart of Buckner Amarillo will go back to the Amarillo community to benefit the children and families served in the area.
“The Heart of Buckner Amarillo event is a wonderful way for companies to help vulnerable children and families gain valuable brand exposure and enjoy an evening with Robinson Chirinos,” said Kathy McGee, Senior Executive Director of Buckner Children and Family Services in Amarillo.
Tickets will go on sale this month.
Sponsorship packages are currently open for the event.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Denese Thetford with Buckner Amarillo at (806) 795-7151.
