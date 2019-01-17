1 arrested after officials find 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after a sheriff’s deputy discovered 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Gray County.
On January 16, a Gray County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-40 in Gray County.
The sheriff’s deputy became suspicious while talking to the driver, deploying K-9 Cury to conduct an open air sniff around the vehicle.
K-9 Cury gave a positive indication, prompting a search of the vehicle.
During the search, deputies found 150 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Officials said the marijuana was being taken from California to North Carolina.
The driver was arrested.
