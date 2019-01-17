2019 Amarillo Women’s March adopts ‘Women’s Wave’ theme

This year’s march, apart from focusing on gender-related issues, will focus on a “Women’s Wave” theme, focusing on the number of women elected to public office during the 2018 election season.
The march will begin on the northeast corner of Ellwood Park at 10:00 a.m. and continue along 11th Street, then turning up Polk Street and ending on the west lawn of the Potter County Courthouse.
A number of female musicians will also be present at the event, including Amy Coffman, Amy Hart, Keitha Jones and Hilary Marie.
The event will also include a brown-bag luncheon and roundtable discussion of the landmark Roe. v. Wade court case at Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship after the march.
Those seeking more information on the march can call Kathie C. Greer at (806) 236-8587.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.