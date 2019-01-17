Amarillo Sod Poodles name new ballpark ‘Hodgetown’

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced that they are naming the new ballpark “Hodgetown.”
According to a news release, Hodgetown encapsulates the idea of a common place for the community to gather from all areas throughout the Texas Panhandle. The name recognizes Jerry Hodge, who the news release says led the charge in helping bring professional, affiliated baseball back to Amarillo.
The ending of the name ties with the Prarie Dog roots with “town." Town is defined as a colony of burrows connecting to form one large community.
“We approached Jerry with this name because he shares the common interest of positively impacting our community and has proven so over the last 50 years,” said President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tony Ensor. “This community, spearheaded by Jerry, had a dream of bringing not just baseball, but professional, affiliated baseball back to Amarillo and now that it has been brought to life, there is no better way to honor and recognize his hard work to make the dream come true than by including Jerry’s name on our new home.”
The name has been entered into a ballpark naming rights partnership. The partnership will include countless promotional and community affiliations throughout the Panhandle.
The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. The inaugural home opener at Hodgetown will be held on Monday, April 8.
