Amarillo High Volleyball Coach Kori Clements announces resignation after one season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After one season as head coach of her alma mater’s volleyball team, Kori Clements announced today that she will be resigning.
A 2006 graduate of Amarillo High and a national champion at the University of Nebraska, Clements replaced her former Hall of Fame coach Jan Barker after she retired at the end of the 2017 season.
In her first season as head coach, she led the Lady Sandies to a 33-14 record before losing in the regional semifinal round.
On January 16, Coach Clements released a statement about issues between her and administration surrounding not having support on the playing time decisions she made that were in the team’s best interest.
Clements resignation will go into effect at the of her contract in May.
Clements full statement is below:
“For a variety of reasons, I have recently resigned from my position as AHS volleyball coach, effective at the end of my contract. I want to be clear, I have not violated any district or UIL standards, and have upheld the teacher code of ethics at all times. As I have contemplated this decision over the past several days, I have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from current and former players and parents as well as my professional peers. I am so thankful for the success we’ve experienced and the many positive relationships that have developed.”
“As a coach, playing time decisions are always difficult. Unfortunately, upon making these decisions in the best interest of team success, I was not supported by athletic, campus, or district administration. I was told by campus administration that I needed to recognize the political aspect of my job, and also of theirs. I cannot and will not compromise the integrity of my decisions based on a parent’s political pressure or position. I believe strongly in the value of athletics, that being a part of a team is a privilege, and playing time is earned.”
“I’m hopeful that AISD will be able to hire an experienced coach with the courage to make the tough playing time decisions and the technical expertise to push our returning players. Next year’s team has the potential to play for a State Championship, and I will be enthusiastically supporting them in their journey.”
“My husband and I will welcome our daughter this summer and look forward to making our growing family our top priority.”
The AISD athletic department has not released any statements regarding Coach Clements resignation as of yet.
