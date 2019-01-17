Amarillo High Volleyball Coach Kori Clements announces resignation after one season

“For a variety of reasons, I have recently resigned from my position as AHS volleyball coach, effective at the end of my contract. I want to be clear, I have not violated any district or UIL standards, and have upheld the teacher code of ethics at all times. As I have contemplated this decision over the past several days, I have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from current and former players and parents as well as my professional peers. I am so thankful for the success we’ve experienced and the many positive relationships that have developed.”