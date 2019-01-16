WTAMU’s online bachelor’s program ranked #1 in state

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The U.S. News and World Report has recognized West Texas A&M University’s online bachelor’s program as number one in the state of Texas and ranked number 18 nationally for 2019.
Along with their number one spot, WTAMU has seven additional online programs added to the list of rankings.
The report gives rankings for thousands of four-year public and private universities around the nation and WT’s provost said the university’s numbers are having an upward trend.
“We’re getting recognized by our peers,” said WTAMU Provost Dr. Wade Shaffer. “This really does send a message that even though we’re sort of out here by ourselves in the high plains, we’re doing work that’s comparable to the work that any other university in the state or around the country’s doing.”
“We’ve seen the numbers go up recently over the past three or four years,” said Dr. Shaffer. “Each year a few programs make the top list. We’re getting recognized by our peers, and it sort of validates our belief that we offer high quality education and value our online programs.”
WT’s rankings in the U.S. News & World Report are listed below:
No. 13 - Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans
No. 26 - Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program
No. 14 - - Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program for Veterans
No. 31 - Best Online Graduate Computer Information Technology Program
No. 45 - Best Online MBA Program
No. 26 - Best Online MBA Program for Veterans
No. 93 - Best Online Graduate Nursing Program
