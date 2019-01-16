Warmer Wednesday forecast

It is a mild start to the morning with temps in the 30′s feeling into the 20′s and 30′s. Skies are partly cloudy this morning and will turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 60′s this afternoon. Thursday will be another warm day in the 60′s with sunny skies. We will see increasing clouds on Friday with temps in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Our cold front will move in Friday into Saturday. Temps will drop into the 30′s and 40′s over the weekend. Snow showers will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning.