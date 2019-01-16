Texas House and Senate file new budget request for Texas Tech vet school

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas House and Senate have filed new budget requests, asking for millions to continue planning for a proposed vet school in Amarillo.
On January 15, budget recommendations were filed, asking for millions to fund early stages of developing a proposed Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Senate budget request sees spending around $2 million in both 2020 and 2021.
According to the Legislative Budget Board website, the spending is limited to a program that is approved the legislature or the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The House version would spend $7.5 million in 2020 and almost $10 million in 2021. This does not include any limitations concerning approval of the program.
