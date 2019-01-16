Texas House and Senate file new budget request for Texas Tech vet school

The Texas House and Senate have filed new budget requests, asking for millions to continue planning for a proposed vet school in Amarillo.
By Britt Snipes | January 15, 2019 at 6:11 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 6:11 PM

On January 15, budget recommendations were filed, asking for millions to fund early stages of developing a proposed Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

The Senate budget request sees spending around $2 million in both 2020 and 2021.

According to the Legislative Budget Board website, the spending is limited to a program that is approved the legislature or the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The House version would spend $7.5 million in 2020 and almost $10 million in 2021. This does not include any limitations concerning approval of the program.

