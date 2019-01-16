More than $500K worth of marijuana found in Oldham County traffic stop

OLDHAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - More than $500,000 worth of marijuana has been seized after a traffic stop in Oldham County on Sunday.
Around 11:21 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped an RV traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. DPS officials say a canine arrived on the scene and alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
DPS officials say the trooper found 13 large duffel bags of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the RV.
The driver, 28-year-old Skyler Walker of Walsenburg, Colorado, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana. Walker has been booked into the Oldham County Jail.
Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Newark, California to Dallas.
