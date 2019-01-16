2 local businesses offer help to employees affected by government shutdown

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - FirstBank Southwest and Verdure Fitness are offering to help federal employees who have been affected by the government shutdown.
FirstBank Southwest announced that federal employees will be able to receive deferred loan payments, short-term financing and waived late fees and overdraft charges. Customers can visit any FBSW location to find out more.
For the duration of the shutdown, Verdure Fitness is also welcoming government employees affected by the shutdown, offering their full facilities for the day. Verdure’s facilities include fitness classes, locker rooms, spa areas and full workout floors.
