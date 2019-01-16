Human remains confirmed to be TX teen missing since 2016

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - Human remains have been found in Hemphill County, and investigators say it has been confirmed the remains were of Thomas Brown.
According to Texas DPS Spokesperson Cindy Barkley, on Wednesday, Januay 9, investigators with the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and Texas Attorney General’s Office learned that human remains were discovered in Hemphill County.
On January 15, forensic testing confirmed the remains were that of Thomas Brown.
On January 15, the Help Find Tom Brown Facebook page posted a release, saying that human remains have been found in Hemphill County.
According to the release, the remains were found off of Lake Marvin Road near Lake Marvin.
Brown’s family was informed this afternoon.
The release continues, saying the remains were found by a person who heard the call from law enforcement and the investigators asking everyone to keep a watch on Lake Marvin Road.
Thomas Brown has been missing since November of 2016.
According to Brown’s mother, he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Brown had been spending the evening with friends and has not been seen or heard from since.
Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by the Brown family, has been investigating the case since early 2017.
In February of 2018, The Texas Attorney General agreed to review the Thomas Brown case.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
