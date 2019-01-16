Filing period open for candidates seeking local office positions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Potential candidates seeking a position on Amarillo City Council can begin filing applications today until February 15.
The last day for candidates to apply is February 15. February 22 will be the last day for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot.
Early voting will run from April 22 until April 30 and Election Day will be May 4.
For more information on Amarillo City Council elections, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
Other offices up for election include city councils and commissions, mayors, school boards of trustees and the Amarillo College Board of Regents.
More information on May 2019 elections can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
