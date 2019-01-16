Clovis man sentenced for escaping Curry County Detention Center

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 16 years in prison for escaping from the Curry County Detention Center.
On January 14, a judge sentenced 29-year-old Victor Andrew Apodaca to 16 years in prison with three years suspended in favor of supervised probation on charges of escaping from jail and conspiracy to escape from jail.
The charges stem from June of 2018 when Apodaca, Ricky Sena and Aaron Clark walked out of an unlocked door at the Curry County Detention Center.
Apodaca’s sentence was enhanced by eight years for his prior felony convictions. He is also serving a 60 year sentence in Texas for aggravated assault on a peace officer, which will have to be served before this sentence.
