APD: Video shows suspect stealing security cameras from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect shown stealing security cameras in a video released Wednesday.
Police say the theft happened at a business on the 3200 block of Hobbs in Amarillo on Dec. 28.
Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest or recovery of stolen property could be rewarded with up to $1,000.
