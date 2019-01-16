APD: Video shows suspect stealing security cameras from Amarillo business

The suspect is seen wearing a light-colored hoodie. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Helker | January 16, 2019 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 9:44 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect shown stealing security cameras in a video released Wednesday.

Police say the theft happened at a business on the 3200 block of Hobbs in Amarillo on Dec. 28.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to an arrest or recovery of stolen property could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

