APD joins neighborhood watch app ‘Neighbors’ by Ring

APD joins neighborhood watch app ‘Neighbors’ by Ring
The Amarillo Police Department announced that they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. (Source: Amarillo Police Department) (Burr, Carla)
By Britt Snipes | January 16, 2019 at 3:03 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 3:03 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department announced that they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app.

The Neighbors app is a digital neighborhood watch app, available to download on all smart phones.

The app gives users real-time crime and safety alerts from their neighbors and law enforcement.

APD has joined the Neighbors app to monitor crime and send updates on key crime incidents in order to keep the public informed.

We’re excited to announce that the Amarillo Police Department has joined Neighbors by Ring! The ‘Neighbors’ app is a...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.