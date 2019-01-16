APD joins neighborhood watch app ‘Neighbors’ by Ring

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department announced that they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app.
The Neighbors app is a digital neighborhood watch app, available to download on all smart phones.
The app gives users real-time crime and safety alerts from their neighbors and law enforcement.
APD has joined the Neighbors app to monitor crime and send updates on key crime incidents in order to keep the public informed.
