Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition to host first meeting of 2019

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, a baby is born to a teen mom in Potter County every 43 hours.
Additionally, 24 percent of teen births in Potter County are repeat births.
Young women in Texas continue to struggle to access resources needed to make informed decisions about their health, futures and families.
The Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition works to close the gap.
The organization has made great strides to lower teen pregnancy rates in our area, but said they cannot do it alone.
Research shows that nearly four in 10 teens report that parents most influence their decisions about sex, compared to only 22 percent reporting that friends most influence their decision.
The first step in having good conversations with your teen is to think, in a quiet moment, how you feel about whatever it is you want to talk about with your teen.
It is important to be honest with yourself so that you can be honest with your teen.
Everyday situations can offer a natural way to ease into a conversation with a teen, that can be a lot easier than telling your teen, “We need to talk.”
Today’s meeting begins at one in the afternoon at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and is open to the entire public.
