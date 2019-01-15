WTAMU’s ‘Seek Then Speak’ program provides resources for sexual assault victims

WTAMU’s ‘Seek Then Speak’ program provides resources for sexual assault victims
WTAMU (Source: KFDA) (Johnson, Kaitlin)
By Jacob Helker | January 15, 2019 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 6:01 AM

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A new program at West Texas A&M University is seeking to help bridge the gap between sexual assault victims and members of law enforcement.

The university’s new “Seek Then Speak” program provides alternatives to the traditional method of requiring a police officer to be present during a report of a sexual assault incident.

According to WTAMU, the program, which can be accessed by web, phone or mobile app, “allows victims/survivors to engage in a gradual and supportive dialogue.”

The mobile app is available for both Apple and Android.

The program is powered by a platform called Victim Link, a technology co-developed by Ten8Tech and the End Violence Against Women International campaign.

More information on the program can be found by calling (806) 651-2318.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.