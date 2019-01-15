WTAMU’s ‘Seek Then Speak’ program provides resources for sexual assault victims

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A new program at West Texas A&M University is seeking to help bridge the gap between sexual assault victims and members of law enforcement.
The university’s new “Seek Then Speak” program provides alternatives to the traditional method of requiring a police officer to be present during a report of a sexual assault incident.
According to WTAMU, the program, which can be accessed by web, phone or mobile app, “allows victims/survivors to engage in a gradual and supportive dialogue.”
The program is powered by a platform called Victim Link, a technology co-developed by Ten8Tech and the End Violence Against Women International campaign.
More information on the program can be found by calling (806) 651-2318.
