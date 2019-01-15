Upset by playoff loss, Eagles fan attacks girlfriend and puts dog in microwave, police say

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA (Gray News) – Nobody likes to be reminded that it’s only a game in the aftermath of their team’s defeat, but at least one Philadelphia Eagles fan needed to hear it Sunday.
Police in Hanover Township told The Morning Call that 31-year-old Kirsten J. Gaskins was so upset by the Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, she attacked her girlfriend and put her girlfriend’s dog inside a microwave.
Fortunately for the white Pomeranian, the microwave was never turned on. Even so, investigators said it was too large to stand or turn around inside the oven, which had limited ventilation.
The girlfriend suffered a cut on her nose and police saw blood on her left ear.
She told police that she and Gaskins enjoyed a weekend getaway at a Best Western hotel Sunday night until the game ended.
She said a drunken Gaskins began pushing her and yelling about the loss. The victim pushed back to get away, but the suspect knocked her down and began hitting her in the face.
The victim got away after scratching the suspect’s face. In the commotion, the victim said Gaskins threatened to kill her dog if she left the room.
Gaskins had already left the room by the time police arrived. When she returned, she told the victim to gather her things because they were leaving and she refused to talk with investigators.
Police arrested and charged her with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia.
