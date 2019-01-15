Toddler froze to death overnight after letting herself out of NH home, police say

NEWPORT, NH (WCAX/Gray News) - A New Hampshire toddler is believed to have frozen to death after police say she got out of her home during the night and was found dead by neighbors the next morning, WCAX reports.
Newport Police Chief Jim Burroughs says the 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive and totally unprepared for the weather Monday outside the apartment building.
“Clothes as you would expect for the middle of the night: pajamas,” Burroughs said. “Nothing on her feet. Just dressed in pajamas.”
The neighbors who found the girl called 911 and woke her mother, but it was too late.
“All indications are that the child left the home on her own in the course of the night without the parents knowing, and unfortunately, due to the frigid temperatures, it did not take long that she was not able to get back into the house,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs says the 20-year-old mother and the girl’s twin brother were inside asleep.
"The family is very upset, very shaken by this incident, and it’s just an awful, tragic accident,” he said.
Police and neighbors are struggling with the girl's death and looking for answers about how she let herself outside.
“It was a 2-and-a-half-year-old little girl, and she’s gone,” neighbor Sherry Ayotte said. “I just don’t understand. I don’t know.”
Ayotte says she didn’t hear anything Sunday night at the time of the incident, but there was a lot of commotion outside her apartment in the morning.
“I heard the ambulances and the fire people and the police. We didn’t know what was going on," she said.
The case has even taken a toll on investigators.
“When the officers and first responders all have family - young family - it’s hard to investigate these kind of cases without thinking of your own children,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs says an autopsy was ordered. The cause of death is believed to be exposure to the frigid air.
However, the investigation remains active, and Burroughs says it’s too soon to say what the outcome will be.
“The investigation is very much ongoing. I don’t wanna speculate whether there will or will not be charges,” he said.
Police say parents should make sure their doors are locked and protected from being opened by young children.
