River of liquid chocolate spills near AZ highway after truck crash

It's been described as a "river of chocolate" flowing near Interstate 40 in Flagstaff.
January 14, 2019 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 8:26 PM

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (CNN) A chocoholic’s dream turned into a nightmare on an Arizona highway Monday.

It's been described as a "river of chocolate" flowing near Interstate 40 in Flagstaff.

Forty-thousand pounds of liquid chocolate spilled out after a truck transporting it rolled over.

Police say the truck was carrying 3,500 gallons of chocolate that was held at a temperature of 120 degrees. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

It looked a bit like a scene out of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Police say the truck was carrying 3,500 gallons of chocolate that was held at a temperature of 120 degrees. That made sure it stayed in liquid form.

Officials say no one was injured in the wreck.

