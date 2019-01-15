Randall Lady Raiders getting better day by day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders may be one of the toughest teams in the Panhandle and their only goal is to get better every day.
“The season is a long season and you can’t do the same thing from one year to the next you have to continue to grow as a coach. You’ve got to work with your players and figure out what’s best. I’m so thankful that I have great assistant coaches and that just makes the journey even better," said head coach Brooke Walthall. "We’re always working together to try and figure out how to make each kid the very best they can and the very best our team can be. I think it’s about getting better every day and coming ready to work hard.”
Once a Canyon Eagle, Coach Walthall now uses what she learned under Hall of Fame coach Joe Lombard to get the best out of her team.
“He’s a legend and I’m so blessed to have gotten to play under him and lots of other coaches. I think everybody has a path and I was blessed with great coaches and I’m just very thankful for that. he also has such a great passion for the game," said Walthall. "I talked to him today on the phone and we talk about different things. I just try to call and pick his brain. His passion for the game is unbelievable.”
Kamry Perez and Canton Moreno are spark plugs for this Lady Raider squad and tomorrow against Lubbock Cooper their focusing on playing lock down defense.
“If we execute our offense, play good defense, and stop their key players I think that’s what’s going to win us the game.”, said Perez.
“Our defense is definitely a lot better than it was the first time we played them.”, said Moreno.
Perez and Moreno have been playing together since 5th grade and their chemistry has been contagious ..
“They’re unbelievable kids and I push I make them frustrated in practice but it’s awesome how they fight for it and they’re out here and their teammates make them better. We’re making them guard them all different ways and then they have fun and challenge each other and that’s what it’s all about. I think they are going to remember practices like this as much as they remember those games. That makes me really happy as a coach.”, said Walthall.
Despite their ability to score at will that’s not what these seniors want to be remembered by when it’s all said and done.
“I think just how good our leadership was and I hope that the seniors next year live up to that.”, said Moreno.
While Kamry may not be the tallest player on the court she’s fearless driving to the basket and her only thought is...
“Don’t get stomped, don’t get stomped!”, said Perez.
After all the hard work is done at practice, game day means it time to get lit!
“We listen to Mo Bamba and we get lit! We have to turn off the lights because we really have to get hyped and make sure everyone is involved.”, said Moreno. "We have a Christmas tree in there still so we turn of all the lights and the Christmas tree is just right there.”
The Lady Raiders will host Lubbock Cooper tomorrow night at 6 pm.
