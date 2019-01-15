Our Perspective on red light approvals in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Last year, our community passed many propositions to allow our city to make improvements.
One of those was Proposition 1 allocating $1.8 million to traffic improvements. So, I asked the City, ‘What happens next?’ and I was impressed with their answer.
In a simple overview: Phase One is to add major upgrades to 88 signal locations in the business district or downtown. Traffic has been very backed up during construction and faces more issues when the ballpark opens.
These improvements upgrade 2003 technology to 2019 technology, including computer monitoring and camera monitoring of traffic so changes can be made instantly to address issues daily or during major events.
A Traffic Control Center will be built out to monitor traffic and red light sensor information, giving the City control to make changes without going to each site.
The first phase is estimated to cost $318,000 and is expected to be complete around March.
The next phase addresses the major streets throughout the city, another 90 intersections with similar upgrades and timing controls. It even deals with the pesky lights controlled by sensors to minimize their disruption of traffic flow. Cameras will be moved around to monitor the traffic flow and make adjustments regularly.
Phase Two will impact major roads, such as Western Street, Bell Street and Georgia Street.
The second phase is estimated to cost $300,000 and is expected to be complete by September of this year.
Phase Three will begin in October of 2019. This phase will address 90 intersections in the smaller traffic areas.
The third phase is estimated to cost $300,000 and is expected to be complete in June of 2020.
After all three phases are complete, the City will follow up on the work to make sure everything lines up. The budget will be set with the remaining funds, and any improvements needed will be made in this time.
This was an encouraging conversation with the City and hopefully a stress relief for many of you as well as me. We will see if it all happens as planned, but any improvements to the timing of our red lights will be welcomed by me.
If you have input, you can always call the City Public Works Department at (806) 378-6000 or visit the City of Amarillo’s website.
