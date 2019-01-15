New Mexico State Parks offering free day use for furloughed federal workers

SANTA FE, NM (KFDA) - New Mexico State Parks is offering free day use to furloughed federal workers as the government shutdown continues.
While the government is shutdown, furloughed workers are invited to the 34 state parks in New Mexico free of charge.
“State parks are wonderful resources for outdoor recreation, learning and community events,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We want this federal shutdown to end as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, we’re taking action wherever we can to remind federal professionals in New Mexico that they are highly valued members of our communities.”
Furloughed federal workers will need to provide federal identification for free day use admission at state parks.
You can find a park near you here.
