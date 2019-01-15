Let the streaming wars begin; new services are everywhere

(Gray News) – Things are getting real – and real crowded – in the world of streaming services.
NBCUniversal announced this week that it will launch its own service in 2020, following on the heels of Disney, WarnerMedia and Apple which will roll out their new services this year.
All are hoping to grab a bite of undisputed streaming leader Netflix. The TV content giant had more than 137 million subscribers worldwide in the third quarter of 2018. Some 58 million of them are in the United States.
The new kids will also have to contend with other established players like Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV and CBS All Access. And don’t forget other services like HBO and Starz and niche players like Acorn TV.
Not all these services are apples to apples, but all are vying for our eyes and dollars as more folks become cord cutters.
Well, for starters, there are lots of options.
There’s no such thing as one-stop shopping anymore. No one service provides everything, assuming you want it all.
And what each service provides is likely to change as legacy media companies like Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia reclaim or exclude new content from competitors like Netflix.
Disney+ will feature content from its Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars brands. NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia also have vast libraries of programing.
There will also be lots of new content. Billions are being spent on it, especially by Netflix as it tries to hold onto its top-dog status.
In the end, not all these services will survive, but TV watchers have never had so many choices as they do right now.
