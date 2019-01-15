Human trafficking survivor speaks to area girls at Childress Jr. High

CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) - Girls in seventh through 12th grade from Childress, Wellington, Quanah, Paducah and Guthrie listened on as Tonya Stafford told her story and spread awareness about the realities of human trafficking.
“What I did was turn my tragedy into triumph to speak about human trafficking, what it looks like, the myths, the misconceptions of human trafficking to show that there is hope after tragedy,” said Stafford. “There is hope after abuse, hope after anything that you might have went through that was traumatic in your life.”
Stafford is a human trafficking survivor herself, having been sold into it years ago at the age of thirteen.
She was invited to Childress Junior High by the student organization Family, Career and Community Leaders of America or FCCLA as part of a local project.
“The smaller communities make the greatest impacts. They can do a lot,” said Stafford. “And these girls are equipped and I’m going to be helping them to continue on with the journey of making an awareness, education and an impact outside of their community, in their community.”
Members of the organization spoke with Stafford after her presentation about truck stops being a hot spot for human trafficking and implementing safe homes for human trafficking victims in the Panhandle.
“We wanted to do something with the truck drivers since there’s so many that passes through here on 287 and 83,” said member of FCCLA Amber Sauceda.
The group believes Stafford was able to help them make an impact already with the girls in their community.
“No matter what they’re going through just to fight through it because at the end of the day it’s always going to be ok,” said member of FCCLA Ariel Garrett. “Which is Tonya’s organization, ‘It’s Going To Be Ok’,”
“It really touched me because she got through what she was going through and I can get through everything I go through in High School,” said FCCLA member Daphni Thompson.
“They said I inspired them, but they really inspired me,” said Stafford. “It was just so much fun to just love and love on them and to be loved.”
She has this advice for anyone who may be struggling today: “No matter what just hold on, because somebody will hear your cries. Somebody will see you even if you are silently crying, we know that you’re there. That’s why I come to small communities, large communities, to let somebody know that somebody is there.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.