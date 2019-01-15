Forest service offers grants for land owners with vegetative fuel breaks

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is accepting applications that would allow land owners on the high plains region to be reimbursed up to $2,500 for the cost of vegetative fuel breaks.
Vegetative fuel breaks are trees and shrubs that are defined as systematically planted adjacent to fields, homesteads or feedlots that act as a barrier to reduce or redirect wind, according to a forest service news release. These have the ability to slow down wind-driven fires, which allows more time for residents to evacuate fire-stricken areas or for emergency officials to respond.
The cost is mainly associated with trees, weed barriers, planting contractors, drip irrigation systems and other similar items. All eligible projects should have three rows of trees and span at least 400 feet in length.
Application packages can be found on the A&M Forest Service website and have to be post marked on or before Feb. 15; no email or faxed applications will be accepted. Applicants will be notified of the service’s decision on approval or denial no later than March 15.
Those who want more information on the application process are asked to call Logan Scherschel, with the A&M Forest Service at 210-556-9374 or lscherschel@tsf.tamu.edu, Jonathan Motsinger, Program Leader, at 806-281-4091 or jmotsinger@tfs.tamu.edu or Brian Scott, Staff Forester, at 806-316-6560 or bscott@tfs.tamu.edu.
Click here for the link to application website.
