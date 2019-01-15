Dr Pepper petitioning to become official soft drink of Texas

“Dr Pepper is Texas born and bred, and like any Texan, has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “This one-of-a-kind bottle collection was created exclusively for the passionate fans that also call it home. Dr Pepper has a rich history in the Lone Star State and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone to celebrate for generations to come.”