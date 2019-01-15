Dr Pepper petitioning to become official soft drink of Texas

(KLTV) - If Pepsi or Coca Cola really thought there was any competition among soda drinkers in Texas, Dr Pepper’s parent company is hoping to settle the debate once and for all.
Keuring Dr Pepper is calling on its fans to sign the Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas. To celebrate the movement, a Dr Pepper spokesperson said the company will debut a collection of special edition bottles inspired by the brand’s Texas roots.
“Dr Pepper is Texas born and bred, and like any Texan, has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “This one-of-a-kind bottle collection was created exclusively for the passionate fans that also call it home. Dr Pepper has a rich history in the Lone Star State and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone to celebrate for generations to come.”
Created in Waco, TX in 1885, Dr Pepper is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. If you just can’t get enough of the soda’s 23 flavors, you can join the brand’s mission to confirm its icon status by signing the Change.org petition.
