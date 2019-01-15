Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in auto burglary at AHS basketball game

The Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo, Inc. are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of property from a vehicle at an Amarillo High School basketball game last week. (Source: Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo, Inc.)
By Britt Snipes | January 15, 2019 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:10 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo, Inc. are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of property from a vehicle at an Amarillo High School basketball game last week.

On January 8, it was reported that an unknown suspect had broken into a vehicle during a basketball game at Amarillo High School.

According to officials, the suspect stole $5,000 worth of property, including a Lincoln welder machine.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage going through the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Amarillo Student Crime Stoppers at (806) 372-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of the stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Posted by Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo Inc. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

