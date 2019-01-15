Bushland Education Foundation to grant $5,000 to 6 teachers

BUSHLAND, TX (KFDA) - Six Bushland ISD educators will receive a combined $5,000 in grants from the Bushland Education Foundation tonight.
Created in 2018, the Bushland Education Foundation aims to support the efforts of the district’s educators.
On January 15, six educators will be awarded a combined $5,000 in teacher grants from the foundation.
The grant recipients are:
- Elementary - Susan Cook and Kim Carry
- Middle School - Patrice Thompson and Rhonda Stephenson
- High School - Judy Harvel and Michelle Lancaster
The grants will be presented before the tip off of the Bushland varsity boys basketball game, tonight at 7:30 p.m.
