2 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust worth $130,000 in Carson County
Two people were arrested after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized $130,000 worth of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop in Carson County. (Source: Texas Department of Pubic Safety)
By Britt Snipes | January 15, 2019 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:48 PM

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people were arrested after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized $130,000 worth of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop in Carson County.

On January 10 at 3:46 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle heading east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

According to officials, the trooper found two large duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, as well as four boxes of assorted THC products in the vehicle, worth $130,000.

The driver, 47-year-old Aniela Russo, and passenger, 36-year-old Nathan Reynolds, were taken and booked into the Carson County Jail.

