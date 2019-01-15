2 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust worth $130,000 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people were arrested after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized $130,000 worth of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop in Carson County.
On January 10 at 3:46 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle heading east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
According to officials, the trooper found two large duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, as well as four boxes of assorted THC products in the vehicle, worth $130,000.
The driver, 47-year-old Aniela Russo, and passenger, 36-year-old Nathan Reynolds, were taken and booked into the Carson County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.