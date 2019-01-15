APD looking for burglary suspect in ‘Crime of the Week’

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a business burglary from Jan. 9.
According to a news release, an unknown suspect broke a window and entered a business on the 2200 block of SW 6th Street.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect taking items inside the building.
They then left with stolen property.
Anyone with information on this crime can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest or recovery of stolen property may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.