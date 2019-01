It is going to be another warm day with temps warming into the 60′s. We’re starting off with some cloud cover and temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will clear out leaving us with mostly sunny skies and temps 10 degrees above normal. We will stay in the 60′s with sunny skies through the end of the work week. Our next cold front will drop us into the 30′s over the weekend. Snow chances may be possible over the weekend Friday night into Saturday.