Amarillo to vote on a study to assess needs of Civic Center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Civic Center could have some renovations in its future after celebrating its 50th anniversary late last year.
Amarillo’s City Council will be voting on whether to conduct a study to determine the needs of the Amarillo Civic Center.
If approved, this would address renovations, a new arena and gain input from the public and those who may lease the site.
“The Civic Center has always been the central meeting place for Amarillo. If you talk to anyone, they have a memory of the Civic Center,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City.
For some, those memories are five decades in the making.
However, they realize the need for upgrades.
“We have shows that need bigger space,” said Duke. “We need more exhibit space when we have a huge show, like The Farm and Ranch Show. So we’ve really kind of grown up and now we need the Civic Center to come along with us.”
Duke says an upgraded Civic Center would also benefit downtown catalyst projects.
“With the convention center hotel, the new MPEV, and the parking garage, we have three of those catalyst projects,”said Duke. “In my mind, the upgrade and renovation of the Civic Center would complete that Buchanan district, so that we could really bring more people downtown.”
Those involved say the Civic Center has served as the cornerstone for the community, but changes should be in the cards.
“Right now, as we go in, we all use it for a lot of things, but it’s a little tired, it’s a little gray,” said Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President of the Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council. “It just needs something to match everything that’s going on around us. We need more space for an exhibit hall, say another 75,000 square feet, one big room with high ceilings."
Creating a bigger and better Civic Center means tapping into new markets while maintaining shows it already has.
“WRCA is the number one event we have every year in Amarillo, the biggest event. If we don’t expand the Civic Center, we’re going to lose it,” said Quandt.
Quandt says renovating the Civic Center would showcase the continued growth downtown.
“It’s the natural next step. If we don’t expand the Civic Center, it doesn’t match what we’ve been doing for the last five years, in terms of the other facilities. All of this points toward that modernization of the Civic Center.”
If approved, the cost of this study will be almost $225,000 in addition to the almost $300,000 the city has already spent.
If you’d like to be there for council’s vote, it will be on Tuesday at one in the afternoon.
