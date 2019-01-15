AISD involving parents, community in conversation about career training school

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is inviting parents, students, AISD staff and the community at large to give their opinion on the district’s concept for a career-focused training school.
The idea is called the, “Amarillo ISD Career Academy Concept,” and focuses on educating students on STEM fields, coding and other career training.
Several meetings will be held beginning on Jan. 17 to educate the community about the district’s work toward the proposed school.
The meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on:
- Jan. 17 at Caprock High School Auditorium
- Jan. 23 at Palo Duro High School Auditorium
- Jan. 24 at Tascosa High School Auditorium
- Feb. 5 at the Amarillo High School Auditorium
According to the school’s Facebook, the project is the work of collaboration with, “business and industry leaders”
