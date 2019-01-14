11-year-old boy falls through ice; police and fire rescue him in minutes

NAPERVILLE, IL (Gray News) – He thought the ice would hold, but he was wrong.
The 11-year-old boy ventured onto the ice of a retention pond at an apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Naperville over the weekend and soon found himself in the frigid waters.
“He said he was testing the shoreline with a bat or a stick,” firefighter Mike Leston told Naperville Community Television. “He thought it held so he started walking out more and more. Then he started kind of bouncing in the middle and that’s when the ice gave way.”
A call to 911 quickly alerted first responders.
“I could see that the child was in the middle of the water at that time,” firefighter Jay Switak said. “We obviously got out and deployed immediately.”
The boy told them his feet were stuck in mud on the bottom of the pond.
Crews tossed him a rescue disc attached to a lifeline to pull him to shore.
As they reeled the boy in, a dive team member plunged into the ice-covered pond to help.
The whole rescue took less than four minutes.
“Obviously with the weather temperature and the water temperature and not knowing how long they were in there, we wanted to get there as quickly as we can, and we did and it was successful, so it was good,” said firefighter Jay Switak.
The boy is hospitalized in stable condition.
