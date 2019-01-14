Warmer Monday forecast

After a chilly weekend we will be warming back up into the 40′s and 50′s today. Temps are starting off in the 20′s and 30′s this morning. Skies will be cloudy this morning turning partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. We will stay above normal through the week with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Our next cold front will move through over the weekend bringing us colder temps Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions are expected through the 7 day forecast at this time.