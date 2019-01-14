United Way offering tours to shed light on community services

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is offering a way for members of the community to better acquaint themselves with social services available in the area.
The organization is hosting a 2-1-1 tour on Jan. 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.
Participants will be given tours of and information on:
- Life Challenge
- Goodwill
- Domestic Violence Shelter
- Faith City Mission
Participants will need to provide their own transportation.
Please RSVP by emailing christina@unitedwayama.org.
