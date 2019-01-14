United Way offering tours to shed light on community services

United Way offering tours to shed light on community services
By Jacob Helker | January 14, 2019 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:32 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is offering a way for members of the community to better acquaint themselves with social services available in the area.

The organization is hosting a 2-1-1 tour on Jan. 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

Participants will be given tours of and information on:

  • Life Challenge
  • Goodwill
  • Domestic Violence Shelter
  • Faith City Mission

Participants will need to provide their own transportation.

Please RSVP by emailing christina@unitedwayama.org.

