Texas to issue food benefits early

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The State of Texas will be providing February food benefits early to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.
Although benefits are normally staggered among recipients throughout the first half of the month, Texas will issue benefits early to approximately 3.5 million people across the state.
By issuing food benefits early, recipients will have more time to manage their resources amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, current SNAP recipients will see their February benefits automatically loaded onto their Lone Star Cards by January 20.
Rather than make mass purchases, recipients are encouraged to space their food purchases out throughout the month of February.
The federal government has alerted states that they can issues benefits until funds are exhausted, although it is unclear when that will be.
Texas will continue to accept and process SNAP applications.
