Radiant heat from fireplace cause of SW Amarillo house fire
January 13, 2019 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:08 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A structure fire that started near the fireplace in an Amarillo home caused $100,000 in damage.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the fire started in the 9200 block of Gaston Ave. in the southwest part of town, just before 4:30.

Crews determined the fire was accidental, caused by radiant heat from a recreational fire in the fireplace while the residents were home.

The fire was knocked out by 5:20 and no injuries were reported.

