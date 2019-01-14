Radiant heat from fireplace cause of SW Amarillo house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A structure fire that started near the fireplace in an Amarillo home caused $100,000 in damage.
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the fire started in the 9200 block of Gaston Ave. in the southwest part of town, just before 4:30.
Crews determined the fire was accidental, caused by radiant heat from a recreational fire in the fireplace while the residents were home.
The fire was knocked out by 5:20 and no injuries were reported.
